Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Up to $22.62

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $23.87. Ping Identity shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 13,164 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -345.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $673,058. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $80,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Ping Identity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.