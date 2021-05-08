Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,166,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,554 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $290,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,766,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $133.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

