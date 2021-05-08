Pillar One Day Volume Reaches $22,627.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $22,627.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00080985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00102885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00765827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.01 or 0.09152493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.