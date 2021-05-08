Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 25,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

