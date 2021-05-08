Philip R. Gallagher Sells 21,152 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVT opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.