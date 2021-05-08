PGGM Investments Sells 1,746 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $33,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $90.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.