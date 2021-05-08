PGGM Investments Has $51.11 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $51,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $732,174,000. Boston Partners grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

NYSE TEL opened at $138.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $138.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

