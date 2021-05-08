PGGM Investments Has $41.29 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of CSX worth $41,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $103.13 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

