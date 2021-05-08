PGGM Investments Has $37.44 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 113.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 183,942 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $37,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 12.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

