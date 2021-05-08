Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Cut by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $39.58. 33,807,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,544,219. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

