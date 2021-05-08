Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,753,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $77.71 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.