PerkinElmer, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PKI stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $2,691,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

