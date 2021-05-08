Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $55.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.68 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $49.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $246.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $663.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.15%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.