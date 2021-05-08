Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post sales of $837.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $859.30 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.94. 969,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. Pentair has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

