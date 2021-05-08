PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

PFSI opened at $57.04 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.