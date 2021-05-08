PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issues Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

PNNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 367,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

