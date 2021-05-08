PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.

PFLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 157,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,091. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

