Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.13.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.98. The stock has a market cap of C$20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.