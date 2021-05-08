Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. 1,568,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1674 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

