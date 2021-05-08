Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.06 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.29. The firm has a market cap of C$20.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

