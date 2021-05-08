Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.81. 62,104,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.