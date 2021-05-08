Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.