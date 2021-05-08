Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSO. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 240,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,412. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.