Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 724,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pearson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 66.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the period.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

