PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $2.49 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,751. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.00. The company has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

