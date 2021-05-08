PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $1.68 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

