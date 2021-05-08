PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 62,870 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,870 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 10,932,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

