PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 21,700 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 3.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $97.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.