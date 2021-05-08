PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,399. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

