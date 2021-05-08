PCCW Limited (PCCWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PCCW has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

