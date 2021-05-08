PCCW Limited (PCCWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PCCW has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.48.
