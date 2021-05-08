PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report sales of $83.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.21 million to $84.91 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $89.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $339.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $342.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $338.38 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $350.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBFX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 151,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

