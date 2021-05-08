Paypex Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 84.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Paypex has traded up 86.1% against the US dollar. One Paypex coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paypex has a total market cap of $88,645.99 and approximately $29.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00252280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 491.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.01145775 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00734360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.72 or 0.99713578 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex launched on October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 coins. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paypex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

