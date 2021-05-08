PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $253.36. 10,127,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

