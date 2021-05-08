Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.50 million-$163.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.44 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.44. 312,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.69. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.