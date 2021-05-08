Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $327.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.01. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.27 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.78.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

