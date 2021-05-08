Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.38

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 1708947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

