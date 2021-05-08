Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.92.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.82 on Friday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.01 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

