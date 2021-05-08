Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

PK opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

