Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $946,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

