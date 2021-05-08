Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $136,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 105.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period.

Shares of MHI opened at $12.88 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

