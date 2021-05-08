Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

