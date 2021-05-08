Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.50% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

CIK opened at $3.49 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.