Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$12.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE POU opened at C$13.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.26. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.