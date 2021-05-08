Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Lifted to “Neutral” at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.