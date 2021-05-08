Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.35. 601,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,168. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

