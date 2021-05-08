Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $342.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.34 and its 200-day moving average is $331.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.79 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

