PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $305.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.40 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.07. 717,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

