Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Raised to $49.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Commerce Bank raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.