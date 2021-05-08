Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 10.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $111,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $175,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL traded up $145.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,753.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,412. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,753.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,571.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,002.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

