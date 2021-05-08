Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. 33,610,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,841,734. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

